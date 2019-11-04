        <
          Jermaine Whitehead just the latest in long line of sports figures to run into trouble on social media

          9:39 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead is the latest athlete to get in trouble for things he's posted on social media.

          Hours after his poor performance in Sunday's loss at Denver, Whitehead posted profanity-laced and threatening comments on Twitter. The Browns responded by waiving him on Monday morning.

          "Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," a Browns spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday night.

          Whitehead posted a statement on Instagram apologizing for his performance, but not the tweets.

          Whitehead is far from the first player to find himself in hot water on social media. Many others have blazed this unfortunate trail before. We look back at some posts that proved costly in the sports world, concentrating on those that had actual consequences that went beyond mere embarrassment.

          NBA

          NFL

          • Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, rated by some as the top quarterback in the 2018 draft, dropped to No. 7 (third quarterback selected) after racially insensitive tweets surfaced from when Allen was a high schooler (2018).

          • Browns running back Isaiah Crowell donated a game check ($35,294) to a Dallas police organization after a graphic Facebook post that depicted a police officer having his throat slashed (2016).

          MLB

          • Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader found himself in a firestorm after the All-Star Game when tweets surfaced featuring anti-gay and racist language. MLB said that Hader would have to undergo sensitivity training and participate in its diversity and inclusion initiatives (2018).

          NHL

          Soccer

          • Switzerland national team player Michel Morganella was kicked off the country's Olympic team and sent home after making racist comments against Koreans on Twitter (2012).

          • Chelsea forward Kenedy was sent home from the Blues' preseason tour of China for derogatory comments about the Chinese made in a pair of Instagram videos (2017).

          • French national Samir Nasri was banned for six months by UEFA for a 500-milliliter intravenous drip treatment after photos on social media from a Los Angeles-based IV clinic showed him at the facility (2018).

          • Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann posed in blackface as a Harlem Globetrotter on Twitter and later apologized after receiving considerable backlash (2017).

          • United States and Stoke City winger Brek Shea apologized after brandishing guns on Instagram (2013). Shea also was the subject of an internal investigation after being pictured with a severed pig head as part of a "prank" against striker Kenwyne Jones.

          Colleges

          • Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo deleted his Twitter account after old tweets from 2011 and 2013, in which he made racial and homophobic slurs, were discovered after his Final Four MVP performance (2018). The impact of the tweets on DiVincenzo's draft stock will remain an open question.

          Golf

          Olympics

