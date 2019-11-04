Jermaine Whitehead just the latest in long line of sports figures to run into trouble on social media

Elle Duncan calls out Jermaine Whitehead for his threatening Twitter posts after the Browns' loss to the Broncos. (0:49)

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead is the latest athlete to get in trouble for things he's posted on social media.

Hours after his poor performance in Sunday's loss at Denver, Whitehead posted profanity-laced and threatening comments on Twitter. The Browns responded by waiving him on Monday morning.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," a Browns spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday night.

Whitehead posted a statement on Instagram apologizing for his performance, but not the tweets.

Whitehead is far from the first player to find himself in hot water on social media. Many others have blazed this unfortunate trail before. We look back at some posts that proved costly in the sports world, concentrating on those that had actual consequences that went beyond mere embarrassment.

(This file was previously published and has been updated).

NBA

Mark Cuban is no stranger to causing a stir with his posts on social media. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes you can go too far. I will no longer run @HoustonRockets but am grateful to the organization that let me develop an online voice. — Chad Shanks (@chadjshanks) April 29, 2015

NFL

Jonathan Martin was detained and later held in a mental health facility after posting threatening material on social media. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, rated by some as the top quarterback in the 2018 draft, dropped to No. 7 (third quarterback selected) after racially insensitive tweets surfaced from when Allen was a high schooler (2018).

play 1:22 Stephen A.: Josh Allen was 'incredibly apologetic' ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recounts the conversation he had with potential No. 1 draft pick Josh Allen after the QB's tweets from high school resurfaced.

Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor count in connection with a threatening Instagram post (2018).

Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis was fired by the team because of a private Instagram post depicting her in lingerie (2018).

Giants cornerback Eli Apple was fined an undisclosed amount for tweeting on the sideline during a game in which he was inactive (2017).

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was fined $10,000 for streaming a postgame celebration -- and also capturing coach Mike Tomlin referring to the Patriots as "those a--holes," via Facebook Live (2017).

play 3:05 1 Big Thing: Brown's post an act of football treason Scott Van Pelt explains why he is mind-boggled by Antonio Brown 's FaceBook post of the Steelers' locker room speech and considers it an out-of-bounds move.

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell donated a game check ($35,294) to a Dallas police organization after a graphic Facebook post that depicted a police officer having his throat slashed (2016).

play 1:20 Will Isaiah Crowell be disciplined by NFL? Bomani Jones wonders what Browns running back Isaiah Crowell was thinking when he posted a drawing on Instagram of a hooded man appearing to put what looks like a machete into the throat of a police officer.

MLB

Trevor Bauer has had his share of controversy stemming from his posts on social media. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval was benched one game for liking Instagram photos of topless women during a game against the Braves (2015).

Mariners catcher Steve Clevenger was suspended the final two weeks of the season for racially insensitive tweets about a Charlotte police shooting victim and the Black Lives Matter movement (2016).

Statement from Jerry Dipoto, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations on Tweets from catcher Steve Clevenger. pic.twitter.com/1xWk6dy5ap — Mariners (@Mariners) September 23, 2016

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer insinuated that MLB restricted him from using Twitter because of some of his previous political tweeting and run-ins with fans on social media (2018).

Just had a meeting encouraging all players to take a stance and be leaders politically. Here's my stance. I find it disingenuous that @mlb commissioners office would encourage this when they've specifically tried to censor me for sharing my opinion on the matter. #RiseUp — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 8, 2018

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader found himself in a firestorm after the All-Star Game when tweets surfaced featuring anti-gay and racist language. MLB said that Hader would have to undergo sensitivity training and participate in its diversity and inclusion initiatives (2018).

NHL

Max Domi got mixed responses for his tweet on immigration after Edmonton attacks. Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Coyotes defenseman Max Domi got heat for questioning "which immigrants were being allowed into Canada" in a now-deleted tweet after a suspected terrorist attack in Edmonton (2017).

Really hope everyone in Edmonton is ok. We're behind you. This is why we have to be aware of some of the people we let into our country. 🇨🇦 — Max Domi (@max_domi) October 1, 2017

Soccer

Michel Morganella was kicked off Switzerland's Olympic team after making racist comments on Twitter. EPA/Mike Palazzotto

Switzerland national team player Michel Morganella was kicked off the country's Olympic team and sent home after making racist comments against Koreans on Twitter (2012).

Chelsea forward Kenedy was sent home from the Blues' preseason tour of China for derogatory comments about the Chinese made in a pair of Instagram videos (2017).

French national Samir Nasri was banned for six months by UEFA for a 500-milliliter intravenous drip treatment after photos on social media from a Los Angeles-based IV clinic showed him at the facility (2018).

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann posed in blackface as a Harlem Globetrotter on Twitter and later apologized after receiving considerable backlash (2017).

United States and Stoke City winger Brek Shea apologized after brandishing guns on Instagram (2013). Shea also was the subject of an internal investigation after being pictured with a severed pig head as part of a "prank" against striker Kenwyne Jones.

I realize I should not have posted the picture earlier yesterday on Instagram. I sincerely apologize to all who were offended by it. — Brek Shea (@BrekShea) June 25, 2013

Burnley striker Andre Gray faced a four-game retroactive suspension related to homophobic posts he made on Twitter in 2012 (2016).

Colleges

After past profane tweets resurfaced, Donte DiVincenzo deleted his Twitter account. Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo deleted his Twitter account after old tweets from 2011 and 2013, in which he made racial and homophobic slurs, were discovered after his Final Four MVP performance (2018). The impact of the tweets on DiVincenzo's draft stock will remain an open question.

play 2:05 Le Batard on DiVincenzo: We 'built him up to tear him down' Dan Le Batard says he doesn't like the media treating Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo like a professional athlete by digging into his old tweets.

I love Texas A&M football. I guard it and respect it with my life. I don't take that lightly day to day — Aaron Moorehead (@Amo8685) May 5, 2016

Bradley Patterson, a walk-on long-snapper at North Alabama, was kicked off the team for a racist tweet about President Barack Obama (2012).

Thx 2 everyone who brought the inappropriate tweet to our attention. @UNAAthletics does not condone. He is no longer a member of the team. — Mark Linder (@markdlinder) December 17, 2012

#TBT still can't believe I tweeted something as stupid as this but hey, we live and we learn, after your religion/ pic.twitter.com/mqCLK2uEHw — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) April 2, 2015

Golf

Golfer Steve Elkington was suspended two weeks and fined $10,000 by the PGA for a tweet mocking Michael Sam at the 2014 NFL combine. He also had a controversial 2013 tweet about Pakistanis.

Olympics

A photo of Michael Phelps taking a hit out of a bong led to a suspension and cost him a Kellogg's sponsorship. Martin Bureau/AFP/GettyImages