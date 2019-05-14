Cowboys DL in diversion program for bar arrest

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was entered into a diversion program on Thursday to settle a charge from an incident in March at a bar in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to online records.

According to terms of the program, Crawford will attend counseling, complete a life class titled "Choices, Chances, Changes," and be under supervised probation for the next six months. An anger management assessment and follow-up will be scheduled at the end of that time period.

He had been charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly stemming from the March 15 incident, was charged via summons on March 27 and pleaded not guilty on April 12, according to online records. The charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes the program.

TMZ published video that shows Crawford fighting with members of the security staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon.

According to the affidavit, there was a fight between patrons and bar security that spilled out onto the street. The affidavit alleges that Crawford "charged toward" an officer who was attempting to restrain a member of his party "and pushes in between the officer and the defendant's party," hindering the officer "from detaining this individual."

According to the NFL's personal conduct policy, a player can be subject to a fine or suspension whether convicted or not, if credible evidence establishes a player engaged in prohibited conduct.

Crawford, 29, started 15 games last season and finished with a career-best 5.5 sacks.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Todd Archer contributed to this report.