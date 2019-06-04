NFL gives grants to eight social justice groups

The NFL announced Tuesday that eight social justice organizations will receive grants totaling nearly $2 million as part of the league's $20 million commitment to effect positive change.

The organizations receiving grants are the Alliance for Safety and Justice, the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, the Campaign for Black Male Achievement, the Civil Rights Corps, Gideon's Promise, NAF, the Vera Institute of Justice and VOTE. The recipients, whose work focuses on a range of topics such as leadership development for young men of color and training of public defenders, were approved by an NFL owner-player working group.

"We took the next step in the level of organizations that this round of funding went to," said Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. "We're now partnering with some organizations that have been around [for some time] and that are doing the deep work that's needed to move the needle in this space."

In addition to grants awarded through the NFL's partnership with the Players Coalition, the NFL Foundation has provided 429 matching social justice grants totaling more than $1.2 million to 247 current and former NFL players in the past year, the league stated in a news release.