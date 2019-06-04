2019 NFL minicamp live: Best of rookies, veterans from around the league

It's early June in the NFL which means it's mandatory minicamp season. Nine teams -- the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins -- are in action this week.
Here's the best stuff from Tuesday's practices:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: "What's up guys, and gals." pic.twitter.com/UlMbIoj5T8— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 4, 2019
New York Jets
🛫 @LeVeonBell 🛫 pic.twitter.com/73VVAElQRs— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 4, 2019
Le'Veon Bell's first practice in the books: Only seven reps — four in 11-on-11, three in 7-on-7. He had three carries. Targeted once (ball off his hands). He looked rusty and tentative, just what you'd expect from someone who hadn't practiced in 17 months.
New York Giants
Not great days for Eli Manning or Daniel Jones. Both threw INTs in live drills and were inconsistent. Jones' highlight was pulling the ball and running on a zone-read. Best QB by a wide margin on Day 1 of minicamp— Alex Tanney.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We didn't see a ton from Ndamukong Suh in his first practice as a Buccaneer (understandably), but season ticket holders who were in attendance during Tuesday's first day of minicamp gave him a warm ovation. He took the field to, "Suhhhh!"
Last player off the field? Bucs rookie Devin White, who signed every autograph and posed for every photograph, including this one with fans Kedwin and Leah Garcia.
Cleveland Browns
QB Baker Mayfield on where he is with growing his connection with OBJ & Gerald McCoy opting for Carolina. pic.twitter.com/5KCkx5dzn5— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 4, 2019
Browns RB Duke Johnson says he still wants to be traded but will be "all in" if he's still on the team in the fall.
Baker Mayfield came to the defense Tuesday of WR Odell Beckham Jr. for skipping Cleveland's organized team activities last month. "A professional is going to be a professional," he said. "He’s going to train how he wants to, that’s an elite athlete. That’s how he does his stuff. You’ve got to believe and trust in that. "You’ve got to trust him to be able to show up when he needs to and be there for his team. I just know him and that’s the type of guy he is. He’s going to be here when he needs to."
Obj pic.twitter.com/sccrJkn8fp— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 4, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Fitzpatrick opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday taking first-team reps and he once again looked like the most consistent & best QB on the field. Fitzpatrick dominated in red zone drills and showed command of the offense. Josh Rosen had some highlight moments, particularly on some sideline throws, but he also had bouts with inconsistency and threw a pick-six in the red zone. The Dolphins QB battle is just heating up, and it should get more intense in training camp as pads come on and Rosen has a stronger grasp of the offense.
Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson and the rest of the Lions running backs making cuts in practice.
Schefter: Harrison, Slay demanding new contracts from Lions
Adam Schefter reports that Darius Slay and Damon Harrison will be skipping the Lions' mandatory minicamp in an effort to get more money from the team.
Rothstein: Source: Lions' Harrison, Slay skipping camp
Washington Redskins
Dwayne Haskins showed off his arm – again – but he had an inconsistent day throwing the ball. Perhaps his big mistake was running the ball late in a two-minute situation when the offense had no more timeouts; the clock would have expired. Case Keenum had the best ball of the day: an approximate 60-yard strike to receiver Cam Sims, hitting him in stride in the two-minute drill. Keenum looked more in sync.
Adrian Peterson in town... pic.twitter.com/QzV1Ux2mRw— John Keim (@john_keim) June 4, 2019
Denver Broncos
Broncos players have been very complimentary of quarterback Joe Flacco's work this offseason. But Tuesday linebacker Von Miller took it to the next level when asked about Flacco: "(He) looks like a Super Bowl MVP to me. He's throwing the ball -- (Tuesday) he rolled out and he had a play-action roll-out to the right and from the opposite 20 to like the opposite 15 -- he threw the ball far. Those are the type of plays we have to have ... He can throw the ball 80 yards easy ... he looks like a Super Bowl MVP.'' Flacco, however, has been far more low-key about the matter. When told some of what his teammates have said, Flacco said he thinks things are going well and then dead-panned: "I think they probably feel like they have to.''