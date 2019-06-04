2019 NFL minicamp live: Best of rookies, veterans from around the league

ESPN Senior Writer

Broncos players have been very complimentary of quarterback Joe Flacco's work this offseason. But Tuesday linebacker Von Miller took it to the next level when asked about Flacco: "(He) looks like a Super Bowl MVP to me. He's throwing the ball -- (Tuesday) he rolled out and he had a play-action roll-out to the right and from the opposite 20 to like the opposite 15 -- he threw the ball far. Those are the type of plays we have to have ... He can throw the ball 80 yards easy ... he looks like a Super Bowl MVP.'' Flacco, however, has been far more low-key about the matter. When told some of what his teammates have said, Flacco said he thinks things are going well and then dead-panned: "I think they probably feel like they have to.''