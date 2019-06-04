Fins' Jones on trade talk: 'I control what I control'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones reported to team facilities for mandatory minicamp Tuesday unfazed by the trade rumblings and criticism he has received this offseason after skipping voluntary organized team activities.

"I've seen it and I've heard of it, but I control what I control," Jones said. "I'm in great shape. I'm still one of the best safeties in this league, and whatever happens, happens. I control what I control. I'm here, I love this city, I love the fans. I'd love to be a part of the Dolphins organization."

Jones' vocalizing his desire to be with the Dolphins in 2019 is notable because general manager Chris Grier expressed a similar desire earlier this offseason.

As for OTAs, Jones felt the criticism he received for skipping them under a new coach was overblown. There have been multiple reports that the Dolphins might still look to trade Jones this offseason.

"Voluntary mean voluntary," Jones said. "So I took the time to get physically ready to play a 16-game stretch coming off a surgery in February."

Jones had surgery on his partially torn right labrum, an injury he played through for much of last season. He said his shoulder rehab played a big factor in his staying away from the team this spring and that he is not 100 percent yet -- but he's close.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores was all smiles Tuesday when speaking about Jones, noting that the two-time Pro Bowl safety was in good shape, good spirits and eager to get to work.

That being said, Flores didn't assure Jones a starting job when assessing the Dolphins' safety situation last week. Jones has been a starter since 2011, his second year in the league.

"Everyone's got to work to start in this league and on this team," Flores said. "There's no sacred cows, not in this game. You have to earn what you get."

Jones, 31, has the Dolphins' highest cap figure at $17.165 million, and he's set to make over $13 million in 2019, with nearly all of it guaranteed.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, a cornerstone piece for the Dolphins' defense, T.J. McDonald and Bobby McCain have all spent considerable time at safety in Jones' absence this offseason and figure to play a role at that position.

Jones had issues when changes were made to his playing time and role last season. It's unclear if that has played a role this offseason, but Jones said he plans on being the same caliber player in 2019.

"I don't really have to prove anything to anybody," Jones said. "I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. Respect? I earned that. I earned my stripes in this league. I've done everything possible."

While a trade has yet to be ruled out, it appears the Dolphins and Jones are trying to make their partnership work at least for the 2019 season.