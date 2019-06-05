Broncos RB Lindsay (wrist) to be ready for camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has waited almost six months to get back on the practice field, so he figures he can handle six more weeks.

After Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay, who was a Pro Bowl selection after he rushed for 1,037 yards in his injury-shortened rookie season, will be ready for full participation when the Broncos report to training camp in mid-July. The Broncos will conclude their offseason program Thursday with the third and final day of their mandatory minicamp.

Lindsay's 2018 season ended when he suffered a right wrist injury in the Broncos' Dec. 24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Lindsay underwent surgery to repair ligament damage and has been held out of the team's workouts since. Lindsay has been on the practice field during OTAs and this week's minicamp, but he has worked with the strength and conditioning staff while the Broncos have gone through team drills.

"The surgeon told me [it would take a few months to recover] ... but when you hear it, it's 'OK, OK,' but when you have to go through it and now it's like four months in, you're like, 'Man, now it's going to be six months.' It's a long process, but it's worth it. ... It's your livelihood, you've got to be OK and they want to put me in the best position to make plays.''

Lindsay, a Denver native who is the first player to have participated in the Broncos' Futures middle-school football program to go on to play for the team, made Denver's roster as an undrafted rookie last season. He rocketed up the depth chart -- he was the No. 6 running back at one point in the offseason -- and ended up leading the Broncos in both carries and rushing yards.

Fangio said after Wednesday's practice that Lindsay will be a full go for training camp -- "Everything is going well, they just don't want it to get bumped on yet'' -- and that he already likes what he's seen in how Lindsay has approached his recovery.

"I think he is a very intense competitor ... think he has his priorities in order, think he can already be described as a good pro even though it's only his second year,'' Fangio said. "Everything that I've learned about him is all good.''

Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman, who was also a rookie last season, have done most of the work with the Broncos' starting offense during this offseason.

"I'm anxious to be out there with my teammates," Lindsay said. "I feel like I'm very close, it's going to come down to the head coach and our training staff to make a decision and I trust them. For me, I'm going to be ready when it's time, that's it, when they say, 'Let's go, let's go today,' I'll be ready.''