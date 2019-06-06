Niners announce 2-year extension for OT Staley

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York hinted on social media early Wednesday night that the team would break some news at its annual "state of the franchise" event.

A couple of hours later, York and the Niners delivered, as they announced that left tackle Joe Staley signed a two-year contract extension with the team. The extension would take Staley, 34, through the 2021 season and positions him to finish his career with the only NFL team he has ever known.

Not long after, Staley took to the stage and thanked the York family, coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and the fans for their support and for helping him maintain his passion for football.

"Jed, since the moment you guys drafted me in 2007, it has been my absolute honor to play for this franchise, and I wanted nothing more than to complete my entire career with this franchise," Staley told York in front of the crowd.

Staley then made it clear he intends to help the Niners achieve the one thing they haven't done since Staley entered the league as a first-round pick in 2007.

"What we want to do is bring you a championship trophy," Staley said. "I want to because this is the only franchise that matters to me."

Staley has been one of the few constants for the 49ers since he entered the league in 2007. As the longest-tenured Niner, Staley has started 174 regular-season games and eight postseason contests. Along the way, he earned second-team All-Pro honors from 2011 to 2013 and Pro Bowl berths from 2012 to 2016 and again in 2018.

By the end of the 2018 season, Staley ranked fifth in franchise history for the most games played by an offensive lineman.

Staley has openly discussed that he has contemplated retirement in recent seasons but has credited Shanahan and Lynch for reinvigorating his career. In December, Staley indicated he would go year to year as he gets older, especially since he had only one year left on his deal entering 2019 at the time.

Still, Staley has always maintained that he wanted to finish his career in San Francisco.

"I really do believe in what we're doing," Staley said in late December. "I wouldn't B.S. you guys. I kind of keep it straight with you guys and how I'm feeling. I look forward to next season."

And, if he so chooses, at least two more.