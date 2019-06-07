Patriots receive Super Bowl rings, largest ever

New England Patriots players, coaches, team executives and football staff received their Super Bowl LIII championship rings on Thursday night at a private party at owner Robert Kraft's residence -- an event that brought former players and coaches back together for one final celebration.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Quarterback Tom Brady was pictured on the team's official Twitter account wearing all six of his Super Bowl rings. He is the only player in NFL history to win six rings.

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Here are some facts on the ring, which was designed by Josten's:

It is the largest Super Bowl ring ever, per Josten's.

Crafted in 10-karat gold, it features the Patriots logo brought to life through a custom-cut, red-and-blue stone. Thirty-eight diamonds surround the logo, with an additional diamond set in the star.

The Patriots logo rests atop six Lombardi trophies, set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond.

The trophies on the ring top are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds, which represent the number of practices in the 2018 season.

A total of 76 diamonds adorn the edges of the ring. Completing the intricate design are 20 round blue sapphires, which are emblematic of the Patriots' 20 AFC East division championships.

The right side of the ring features the team's official wordmark above the Super Bowl LIII logo and includes the score, 13-3. The rally cry of "Still here," which the team embraced throughout the 2018 playoffs, completes the design of the ring's right side.

The name of each recipient appears on the left side of the ring above Gillette Stadium's signature lighthouse and bridge. To the left of the lighthouse, each ring features the player's uniform number, encrusted in diamonds. The franchise's sixth Super Bowl title is commemorated with a 6X and dated 2018.

The interior of the ring features Kraft's quote, "We are all Patriots," above his signature.

The palm crest features the years of the team's previous five Super Bowl victories.

The ring features an average of 416 round diamonds and six marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats. Each ring features 20 round, genuine blue sapphires for 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.