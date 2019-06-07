Prosecutors not actively investigating Chiefs' Hill

Field Yates explains that even though the district attorney is no longer investigating Tyreek Hill, the NFL is starting its own investigation. (1:03)

Prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, are not actively working a criminal investigation into possible child abuse involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

"It is not an active investigation," District Attorney Steve Howe told the Kansas City Star on Friday. "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate."

While the criminal case is not currently being pursued, there is a continuing investigation into the matter by the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The NFL has also begun an investigation, but league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Star that the NFL was waiting for permission from the DCF to interview Hill.

The investigation began when authorities were called to Hill's home twice in March and determined that a 3-year-old child had been injured.

Howe announced in April that charges would not be filed. At the time, he said that he believed a crime occurred, but the evidence in the case didn't clearly establish who committed the crime.

A day later, Hill was heard discussing striking his son on an audio recording of a conversation between Hill and his fiancée, which was obtained by Kansas City television station KCTV. Howe responded by saying he was reopening a criminal investigation.

Following the release of the audio, the Chiefs announced that Hill had been barred indefinitely from all team activities until more was known.

In a letter to the NFL, lawyers for Hill categorically denied the abuse allegations and accused Hill's fiancée of abusing their 3-year-old son.

The Chiefs began offseason practice last month but Hill has yet to participate. The team's offseason work will conclude next week with a three-day mini-camp.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.