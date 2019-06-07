Texans fire GM Brian Gaine after one season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have fired general manager Brian Gaine, the team announced Friday.

The Texans hired Gaine in January 2018 after former general manager Rick Smith took a leave of absence to help take care of his wife as she battled breast cancer. Gaine was signed to a five-year contract.

"After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement.

The Texans finished last season 11-5 to win the AFC South but lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

Until the Texans hire Gaine's replacement, Houston's football operations will be led by Chris Olsen, the team's senior vice president of football administration.

Gaine spent the 2017 season as the Buffalo Bills' vice president of player personnel.