RB Powell, back from '18 injury, agrees with Jets

Free-agent running back Bilal Powell, who played with the New York Jets from 2011 to 2018, is reuniting with the team.

Powell, 30, has agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Friday. Earlier in the day, he worked out for team officials.

Powell's career appeared to be in jeopardy last season after a serious neck injury. He aggravated a disk injury when he was tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr on Oct. 21 and underwent season-ending surgery. Some in the organization wondered whether Powell would play again.

Powell's return creates a logjam at running back. The depth chart includes Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon.

McGuire and Cannon, drafted by the previous regime, could be in jeopardy of losing their roster spots.

Powell, a fourth-round pick in 2011, is the 10th-leading rusher in Jets history, with 3,446 yards. He's a fit for coach Adam Gase's scheme because he's a good receiver, with 204 career catches. Powell, Bell and Montgomery are versatile backs who can play on any down.