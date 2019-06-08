Sherman, CFL's Alouettes part after 1 season

The Montreal Alouettes have parted ways with coach Mike Sherman after just one season, the CFL team announced Saturday.

"We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind."

"We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make."

Offensive coordinator Khari Jones has been named interim head coach.

Sherman, 64, has coached in the NFL, college football and, prior to joining the Alouettes, at the high school level.

The Alouettes went 5-13 in their only season under Sherman, which was marked by a trade for embattled quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was released by the team in March after he "contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play" in the Canadian Football League.

Sherman was the coach/general manager of the Green Bay Packers from 2000-05 and then coached Texas A&M from 2008-11. He was 57-39 in the regular season with the Packers and 2-4 in the postseason. With the Aggies, he was 25-25, losing both of his bowl appearances.

Sherman was the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans for two seasons (2006-07) after he was fired by the Packers and served in the same role with the Miami Dolphins for two seasons (2012-13) after he was dismissed by Texas A&M.