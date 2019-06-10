Source: Eagles' Jenkins reports for minicamp

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported for his team physical and will be in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins, 31, was not present for the Eagles' voluntary offseason program, and there had been questions about whether he would attend the mandatory camp.

Jenkins, who has made the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons, has two years left on a contract that will pay him an average of $8.75 million a year. That ranks ninth among safeties in the league. Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in March that will pay him an average of $14 million a year, and the Washington Redskins are also paying Landon Collins $14 million a year.

Malcolm Jenkins was a Pro Bowler in 2018, with 97 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles and one sack. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Jenkins had 97 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles and one sack for the Eagles in 2018.

Last week, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he expected Jenkins to show up for the mandatory camp.

When asked about Jenkins not taking part in OTAs, Pederson said, "We're still in that voluntary portion of the offseason and we're focused on the guys who are here. But I fully expect everybody will be here next week."