In quest for deal, Jags' Ngakoue skips minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will not attend the team's mandatory minicamp this week because he wants a new contract.

"I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved," Ngakoue said in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come."

Ngakoue missed parts of the team's voluntary conditioning program but said after the first of the team's 10 scheduled voluntary organized team activities that he planned on attending every OTA and the mandatory minicamp. He also said he was willing to play the 2019 season without a new deal, even though he risked losing significant money if he was injured.

However, Ngakoue participated in the second OTA and hasn't attended any since.

The Jaguars' minicamp is Tuesday through Thursday at the practice fields adjacent to TIAA Bank Field. Ngakoue faces a fine of $88,650 if he does not attend: $14,775 for missing the first day, $29,550 for missing the second day and $44,325 for missing the third day.

Ngakoue, 24, has become one of the NFL's best young pass-rushers since the Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2016. He has 29.5 sacks -- which is already third in franchise history -- and 10 forced fumbles since he entered the league.

Pass-rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark signed big extensions earlier this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys gave Lawrence a five-year deal worth $105 million with $65 million guaranteed. The Kansas City Chiefs gave Clark a five-year deal worth $104 million with $62.3 million guaranteed.

In addition, Dee Ford (San Francisco) and Trey Flowers (Detroit) signed contracts that guaranteed them $45 million and $56 million, respectively.