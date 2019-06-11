        <
          2019 NFL minicamp live: Best of rookies, veterans from teams in action

          Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw some passes Tuesday -- none longer than about 15 yards -- as the 2015 NFL MVP continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports
          1:44 PM ET
          It's early June in the NFL, which means it's mandatory minicamp season. Twenty three teams are expected to be in action this week, taking advantage of another opportunity to evaluate players before training camps open next month.

          Here are the highlights from Tuesday.

          Carolina Panthers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he was ‘'very pleased'' with what he saw out of Cam Newton throwing today and how the 2015 NFL MVP responds after practice will determine how much he throws on Wednesday.

          David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          Baltimore Ravens

          Green Bay Packers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Josh Jones is here for the mandatory minicamp after skipping out on OTAs as a way to try to force his release or a trade. Doesn't appear the former second-round pick is planning to practice, though. The Packers have told him they don't plan to move him at this point.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Here's how Matt LaFleur is staying involved in practice: watches the QB-RB drill and then wheels over to talk to Aaron Rodgers between throws.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers perceived as underdogs: ‘We're still the Pittsburgh Steelers.'

          Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Indianapolis Colts

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that QB Andrew Luck will not take part in the team's mandatory minicamp this week due to his calf injury. Reich said last week that there was a chance Luck wouldn't participate this week. The Colts coach called it a "no brainer" that Luck will be ready for the start of training camp at the end of July barring any kind of setback with the calf.

          Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Dallas Cowboys

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Rookie offensive lineman Connor McGovern will not take part in the minicamp because of a pectoral strain. Coach Jason Garrett said it does not require surgery but rest and rehab. Receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) will take part in individual drills this week for the first time in the offseason program.

          Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          New Orleans Saints

          ESPN Senior Writer

          New Orleans’ four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN.

          Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior Writer2h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Drew Brees is absent from the Saints' first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday as he continues his testimony in a San Diego courtroom. Brees and his wife are suing a jeweler that they claim defrauded them out of millions of dollars in diamond and jewelry purchases. Brees has been on the stand since late last week. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater is getting the opportunity to take snaps with New Orleans' first-string offense, as he did last week when Brees missed an OTA practice.

          Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Buffalo Bills

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Bills will have a pair of key free-agent signings back at practice for the start of minicamp Tuesday in C Mitch Morse and WR Core Beasley. Both underwent core muscle surgeries this offseason and missed OTAs. Morse will be "full go" at practice while Beasley will be limited. However, the Bills will be without two other top receivers in Zay Jones and Robert Foster (foot).

          Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Chicago Bears

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Bears All-Pro Khalil Mack kicks off Chicago's three-day mandatory minicamp. Mack spent the weekend getting pointers from Bears Hall of Fame pass-rusher Richard Dent, an experience Mack said resonated with him.

          Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Minnesota Vikings

          Jacksonville Jaguars

