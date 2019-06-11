2019 NFL minicamp live: Best of rookies, veterans from teams in action

It's early June in the NFL, which means it's mandatory minicamp season. Twenty three teams are expected to be in action this week, taking advantage of another opportunity to evaluate players before training camps open next month.
Here are the highlights from Tuesday.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he was ‘'very pleased'' with what he saw out of Cam Newton throwing today and how the 2015 NFL MVP responds after practice will determine how much he throws on Wednesday.
Watch Cam Newton throw at minicamp https://t.co/6MvNIEwRsV— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 11, 2019
Baltimore Ravens
DT Michael Pierce's first appearance of spring ended abruptly. The restricted free agent, who looked heavier than last season, stretched at mandatory minicamp, spoke to John Harbaugh and then left the field.— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 11, 2019
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jones is here for the mandatory minicamp after skipping out on OTAs as a way to try to force his release or a trade. Doesn't appear the former second-round pick is planning to practice, though. The Packers have told him they don't plan to move him at this point.
Here's how Matt LaFleur is staying involved in practice: watches the QB-RB drill and then wheels over to talk to Aaron Rodgers between throws.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers perceived as underdogs: ‘We're still the Pittsburgh Steelers.'
Indianapolis Colts
Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that QB Andrew Luck will not take part in the team's mandatory minicamp this week due to his calf injury. Reich said last week that there was a chance Luck wouldn't participate this week. The Colts coach called it a "no brainer" that Luck will be ready for the start of training camp at the end of July barring any kind of setback with the calf.
Clocking in. 💼 pic.twitter.com/Hegvx2GQXp— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 11, 2019
Dallas Cowboys
Rookie offensive lineman Connor McGovern will not take part in the minicamp because of a pectoral strain. Coach Jason Garrett said it does not require surgery but rest and rehab. Receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) will take part in individual drills this week for the first time in the offseason program.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans’ four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN.
Drew Brees is absent from the Saints' first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday as he continues his testimony in a San Diego courtroom. Brees and his wife are suing a jeweler that they claim defrauded them out of millions of dollars in diamond and jewelry purchases. Brees has been on the stand since late last week. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater is getting the opportunity to take snaps with New Orleans' first-string offense, as he did last week when Brees missed an OTA practice.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills will have a pair of key free-agent signings back at practice for the start of minicamp Tuesday in C Mitch Morse and WR Core Beasley. Both underwent core muscle surgeries this offseason and missed OTAs. Morse will be "full go" at practice while Beasley will be limited. However, the Bills will be without two other top receivers in Zay Jones and Robert Foster (foot).
Chicago Bears
Bears All-Pro Khalil Mack kicks off Chicago's three-day mandatory minicamp. Mack spent the weekend getting pointers from Bears Hall of Fame pass-rusher Richard Dent, an experience Mack said resonated with him.