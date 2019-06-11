Jones, seeking new deal, absent from K.C. camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive lineman Chris Jones was not with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday morning as they prepared for the start of the mandatory three-day minicamp that concludes their offseason practice.

Jones, who would like a new contract, is headed into the final season of the deal he signed in 2016 as a second-round draft pick. He is subject to a fine for skipping minicamp.

Jones did not participate in any of the earlier offseason practices, which are voluntary. The Chiefs have said little about Jones' absence.

"We just go," coach Andy Reid said recently. "[If] you're here, you get better. [If] you're not, you don't."

Jones had a big season last year, leading the Chiefs and finishing third in the NFL with 15.5 sacks. General manager Brett Veach said at the start of the offseason the Chiefs would like to extend Jones' contract before it expires.