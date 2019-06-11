        <
        >

          Sources: Saints, DE Jordan reach $52.5M deal

          12:59 PM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter

          New Orleans' four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN.

          Jordan's extension, engineered by agent Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman and the Saints' VP of football administration Khai Harley, is a three-year, $52.5 million deal with a max of $55.5M that includes over $42 million in guaranteed money, per sources.

          Jordan, who turns 30 on July 10 and wanted financial security now, and the Saints wanted to keep one of their top players and leaders happy as well as the team tries to ensure that he finishes his career in New Orleans. He now has five years and a max value of $74 million left on the deal after today's three-year, $52.5M extension.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices