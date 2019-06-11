Sources: Saints, DE Jordan reach $52.5M deal

New Orleans' four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN.

Jordan's extension, engineered by agent Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman and the Saints' VP of football administration Khai Harley, is a three-year, $52.5 million deal with a max of $55.5M that includes over $42 million in guaranteed money, per sources.

Jordan, who turns 30 on July 10 and wanted financial security now, and the Saints wanted to keep one of their top players and leaders happy as well as the team tries to ensure that he finishes his career in New Orleans. He now has five years and a max value of $74 million left on the deal after today's three-year, $52.5M extension.