Luck to miss Colts minicamp with strained calf

INDIANAPOLIS -- A strained calf that has lingered longer than expected will keep Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck out of the team's mandatory three-day minicamp this week.

"I aggravated it training and things can be stubborn sometimes," Luck said. "I certainly don't feel as young as I once did and I'm certainly being conservative with things. It's one of the lessons I learned going through with my shoulder."

By the end of this week, Luck's calf strain will not only have caused him to miss minicamp, but also all three weeks of the Colts' OTAs. He has not had a healthy offseason since 2015 due to calf and shoulder injuries.

"Bummed that I had to miss all the OTAs and this week," said Luck, who has still thrown during his rehab. "I've dealt with injuries in the past. I think we're on a very, very good page. I'll be ready for training camp and report date."

Colts coach Frank Reich reiterated what Luck said in believing that the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will be ready for the start of training camp.

"You never know, you can always re-aggravate something I suppose," Reich said. "But barring anything crazy, in my mind it's more of a no-brainer (that Luck will be ready for training camp)."