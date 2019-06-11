DE Smith again arrested for suspicion of DUI

Aldon Smith was arrested Monday night in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence, the latest offense for the talented but troubled former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders defensive end.

Smith, 29, was arrested after police in Mission, Kansas, stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation.

Mission Police Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Self told the Kansas City Star that Smith was issued citations and was picked up by a friend.

Smith, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012 who had 44 sacks in his first three seasons, has had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times in the past.

In November he pleaded no contest to violating a court order and false imprisonment and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation to settle a domestic violence case involving his then-fiancée from earlier last year. Smith was permitted to serve the sentence at an inpatient alcohol and drug treatment center.

Smith played nine games for the Oakland Raiders in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.