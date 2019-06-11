New Jets GM cites 'urgency' to win with Darnold

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Newly hired New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, introduced Tuesday at a news conference, said there's "a sense of urgency" to win because they have a promising young quarterback on his rookie contract.

"He's an exciting piece," Douglas said of Sam Darnold.

Douglas said he came from a similar situation with the Philadelphia Eagles, who felt the same urgency because of Carson Wentz.

Douglas said he took the job with the Jets in large part because of his relationship with Adam Gase. Gase called him an "unbelievable" talent evaluator. Douglas, 42, was hired last Friday after a 23-day search for Mike Maccagnan's replacement. He spent the past three seasons as the Eagles' vice president of player personnel, serving as Howie Roseman's right-hand man in their 2017 Super Bowl championship season.

Previously, Douglas worked for the Baltimore Ravens (2000-2014) in scouting roles and the Chicago Bears (2015) as the director of college scouting. It was in Chicago where he met Gase, sparking a friendship that helped him land the Jets job.

Though he may not admit it publicly, Gase's top choice was Douglas, sources said. He wasn't comfortable with Maccagnan during their four months together, leading to the GM's surprising ouster after the draft.

Gase and Douglas are on the same level in the organizational power structure, both reporting directly to CEO Christopher Johnson. The Jets have used this setup since 2015, with the general manager controlling the 53-man roster and having final say on the draft and free agency.

Douglas will spend his first week watching practice, meeting with holdovers from the previous regime and interviewing candidates for front-office positions. ESPN's Todd McShay and former Cleveland Browns GM Phil Savage are among the candidates for a prominent role.