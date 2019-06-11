New-look Raiders to be featured on 'Hard Knocks'

The Oakland Raiders have been selected to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, the team announced Tuesday.

The other candidates were the 49ers, the Giants, the Lions and the Redskins.

The Raiders are the second AFC West team to be featured on the HBO series after the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.

"Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they'll find out what it takes to become one."



We'll see you in August: https://t.co/dZ1LvS7gRv #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rTz6AnrCbl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019

Redskins coach Jay Gruden had lobbied for the show to chronicle his older brother's team.

"If they were smart, they would go to Oakland," Jay Gruden said back in May. "What an entertainment value that would be: Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden , Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, [Richie] Incognito. You'd be crazy not to go to Oakland. You can do us next year."