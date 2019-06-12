Gurley 'feeling good,' on track for training camp

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams held their one and only practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

After the short practice, both running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff were men of few words when asked about their situations.

For Gurley, that meant his left knee, which kept him sidelined for the final two games of the regular season before he struggled in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII. For Goff, it meant addressing contract negotiations as he enters the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal.

Gurley did not participate in Tuesday's on-field workout, keeping in step with the workout plan that was put in place at the outset of the offseason.

"Feeling good," Gurley said. "Just working out. Typical stuff that I've always done."

Gurley, who last season rushed for 1,254 yards and scored a league-best 21 touchdowns, did not participate in any football activities throughout the two-month offseason program.

Coach Sean McVay said he felt good about the execution of Gurley's offseason plan and added that Gurley would "absolutely" participate in on-field drills when the team opens training camp in late July. That is expected to be Gurley's first time participating in football activity since the Rams fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in February.

"The intention is to get him back and ready to go," McVay said. "What we set out as far as the goal, this was not just exclusive to the offseason, this was a long-term plan pointed toward our opener against the Carolina Panthers, but when we start camp, that represents him being able to get on the field and compete and do some things with his teammates based on exactly how we finalize that."

Gurley has spent the offseason working out with a personal trainer and has spent time at the team facility to work through his maintenance plan. He said he looks forward to returning to training with teammates.

"I'm not sure what I'll be doing, but I'll sit down with coach," Gurley said when asked about training camp. "For the most part, training camp is training camp, and looking forward to that and being out there."

Goff was quick Tuesday to offer well wishes to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz since Wentz last week signed a four-year, $128 million extension, with $107.9 million guaranteed. Goff also congratulated the agent he shares with Wentz, Ryan Tollner, who negotiated the deal.

But Goff, who is scheduled to earn $4.3 million this season and $22.8 million in 2020, would not speculate on his own contract situation, beyond acknowledging that he has thought about the significant payday he could soon earn.

"That's not for me to worry about. That's for the team and my agent to work on," Goff said when asked if he had a timeline in mind for a new deal. "And like I said, keep doing what I've been doing, and that will take care of itself."

McVay reiterated his support of Goff, who has led the Rams to back-to-back division titles and an NFC Championship, but he said Wentz's deal would not impact the timetable the Rams have to get a deal finished for Goff.

Said McVay: "Jared Goff, as long as I'm fortunate enough to be in this role, hopefully this guy is stuck with me for a long time."