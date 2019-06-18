Rating the offseason for all 32 NFL teams: Why the Browns are on top

The 2019 NFL offseason work has concluded. With training camp set to open in late July, we take a look back at how teams fared.

NFL Nation rates each team in its offseason efforts and looks at its biggest question still to be answered.

Here's how all 32 teams fared with grades:

Elite

Offseason goals: The Browns placed a priority on surrounding budding franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield with more weapons, connecting on the blockbuster trade for All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants. GM John Dorsey also took a chance by signing running back Kareem Hunt, who could make a significant impact down the stretch after he serves an eight-game suspension. They also wanted to provide their defensive cornerstone, end Myles Garrett, with additional help up front.

Biggest question still to be answered: With so many big personalities and new faces, how will these Browns mesh under rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens? There's no question the talent is there for Cleveland to make a run to the playoffs. But it has been a long time since this franchise has faced the level of scrutiny and pressure it will this season. -- Jake Trotter

Above average

Offseason goals: The Bills' goal for the offseason was clear: Build the offense around quarterback Josh Allen. That meant addressing needs at both skill positions and the offensive line. In total, the Bills signed 14 offensive free agents, drafted four offensive players and could have as many as seven new starters on that side of the ball.

Biggest question still to be answered: Is Allen good enough for his revamped offensive cast to matter? Entering his second season, Allen showed flashes of high-level potential last season, such as his Week 17 finale in which he scored five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) and posted the franchise's second-highest Total QBR since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2006. But his overall shaky play as a rookie leaves unanswered whether he can rise up and lead the offense to the next level. -- Mike Rodak

Offseason goals: The Lions needed to upgrade the offense and also add a pass rush after a season when the Lions lacked an elite pass-rusher, with Ezekiel Ansah consistently injured and getting nothing out of the tight end position. Those were the immediate goals after a first season that went awry for Matt Patricia, with a 6-10 record on the field and multiple gaffes off of it. On paper at least -- which means little once the season gets here -- Detroit handled these things. The Lions revamped the tight end position and signed Trey Flowers to bolster the defensive line. Patricia also has seemed more comfortable during his podium sessions, which is his conduit to speaking with the team's fan base, than he did at any point last year.

Biggest question still to be answered: Who is playing cornerback opposite Darius Slay? Slay stayed away throughout the offseason, giving Detroit ample time to look at Rashaan Melvin and Teez Tabor as possible outside corner options. Melvin has been largely quiet, which isn't terrible for a corner, while Tabor has had some standout plays and also some struggles in a critical offseason for the former second-round pick. Neither option has made enough of a splash yet to make Detroit feel comfortable there. -- Michael Rothstein

Offseason goals: Led by All-Pro rookie linebacker Darius Leonard, the Colts surprised many by being an overachieving defense that finished 11th overall last season. But the Colts want the defense to be a top-10 unit to go along with their top-10 offense. The Colts used seven of their 10 draft picks on defensive players and added defensive end Justin Houston, who has 78.5 sacks in his career, in free agency. Houston was one of only three outside free agents the Colts used salary-cap space on. They wanted to be able to re-sign their own players while being selective when it came to outside free agents.

Biggest question still to be answered: Is the addition of Houston enough to help a pass rush that finished 19th in the NFL in sacks (38) last season? The Colts had better hope so, considering this is the list of quarterbacks they'll be facing this season: Philip Rivers, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston. -- Mike Wells

Offseason goals: The Jaguars had to fix an offense that scored two touchdowns in the final five games of 2018 by upgrading at quarterback. Nick Foles, who won a Super Bowl MVP with Philadelphia after the 2017 season, was the best free-agent quarterback available. The Jaguars signed him to a four-year deal worth $91 million, with a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed. Is he an elite quarterback? No, but he's a major upgrade over Blake Bortles. In his 13 starts (including postseason) with the Eagles, Foles completed 67% of his passes with 21 TDs and 11 INTs. No Jaguars starter has completed more than 64.5% of their passes over a season.

Biggest question still to be answered: What can the Jaguars expect out of RB Leonard Fournette? Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said Fournette will be "a major reason where our offense goes" in 2019, and executive VP of football ops Tom Coughlin and coach Doug Marrone have been adamant in their belief of a run-first attack. Marrone said Fournette showed up in great shape to voluntary offseason conditioning at 226 pounds. He has to prove he can stay healthy and that he has matured and committed to becoming a professional. -- Mike DiRocco

Offseason goals: It has been a two-step goal: 1. Say goodbye to an era mired in mediocrity, Band-Aid fixes and a risky win-now vision with moves such as getting rid of coach Adam Gase, GM Mike Tannenbaum and QB Ryan Tannehill, along with largely sitting out the free-agent period. 2. Exercise patience for an impending rebuild and make moves to set up the organization for long-term success starting in 2020 with moves such as hiring coach Brian Flores with a five-year guaranteed deal, collecting a bounty of 2020 draft picks and making Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback.

Biggest question still to be answered: When will Dolphins find their franchise quarterback? A nifty trade for Josh Rosen gives Miami an option to evaluate during the 2019 season, but there's still a good chance the Dolphins won't have a firm answer once the season ends. None of the Dolphins' offseason progress toward long-term success will matter until Rosen or somebody else (likely in the 2020 draft) steps up at quarterback. -- Cameron Wolfe

Offseason goals: The most important mission for the Saints is to prove they can get over another devastating playoff defeat, but we won't really be able to gauge that until the season gets underway. In the meantime, the biggest fix they need make on the field is reviving a passing game that cratered down the stretch. Adding TE Jared Cook should help quite a bit. He was a go-to guy throughout organized team activities and minicamp and has a noticeable presence in the middle of the field.

Biggest question still to be answered: Do they have enough pass rush? The Saints have one of the NFL's best defensive ends in Cameron Jordan, and they're expecting a nice Year 2 leap from edge rusher Marcus Davenport. But they have some depth concerns after losing veteran starter Alex Okafor in free agency and losing standout DT Sheldon Rankins to a torn Achilles in January. Ideally, Rankins will be healthy by midseason, but they'll need others to step up, too. -- Mike Triplett

play 2:03 Stephen A. to Le'Veon Bell: 'Don't talk to me about Super Bowl' Stephen A. Smith goes off on Le'Veon Bell talking about winning Super Bowls with the Jets after leaving the Steelers.

Offseason goals: Recognizing they have a young quarterback with exciting potential -- a rarity for this franchise -- the Jets' No. 1 objective was to build around Sam Darnold. They hired Adam Gase, their first offensive-minded head coach since 1996, and they signed the most dynamic offensive player in free agency, running back Le'Veon Bell. He's their best running back since Thomas Jones (2009) and his ability as a prolific receiver will raise Darnold's completion percentage by at least five points. Problem is, a limited offensive line could prevent this group from reaching its potential.

Biggest question still to be answered: They have only one proven starter at cornerback (Trumaine Johnson), and that is a scary proposition for a Gregg Williams-coached defense that will blitz a lot and put its corners in man-to-man situations. The Jets are counting on CB2 Darryl Roberts and CB3 Brian Poole to overachieve while waiting for one of the young players to develop faster than expected. Don't be surprised if first-year GM Joe Douglas trades for a corner before the start of the season. -- Rich Cimini

Offseason goals: Set up quarterback Carson Wentz for success. They added a deep threat receiver in DeSean Jackson, bolstered the backfield by drafting Miles Sanders and trading for Jordan Howard, and spent their first-round pick on left tackle Andre Dillard. Wentz may never have a supporting cast as talented as this again.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can they generate enough pressure off the edge? Their two most productive defensive ends from a year ago, Chris Long and Michael Bennett, are no longer with the team. With the unit seemingly short on depth, they need big-time seasons from Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. -- Tim McManus

play 0:42 Foxworth: Roethlisberger will have to elevate teammates Domonique Foxworth says Ben Roethlisberger will have to be elite again and elevate the players around him for the Steelers to find success this season.

Offseason goals: Cleanse the locker room of headaches, identify supporting players on the edges (receiver, cornerback) and solve the inside linebacker problem once and for all. Receiver Antonio Brown had to go, and now the locker room can focus on cohesion. Receiver Donte Moncrief and cornerback Steven Nelson are reliable free-agent additions at reasonable costs. Trading up for linebacker Devin Bush could give Pittsburgh a defensive leader for the next decade.

Biggest question still to be answered: How do the Steelers replace two All-Pros in Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell? This question dominated Pittsburgh's offseason, and the answer is found under center. Ben Roethlisberger said he's excited about his batch of weapons, but the onus is on Big Ben to make it work without two players who dominated the ball. The Steelers need him to have one of his best seasons -- maybe an MVP-type performance -- to re-enter the playoff race. -- Jeremy Fowler

Offseason goals: Find a way to maximize quarterback Marcus Mariota under first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The offense was inconsistent last season, especially the passing game. The Titans lacked weapons and a consistent player to move the chains in third-down situations.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can the offense do enough to complement what appears to be a shutdown defense? Under coordinator Dean Pees, the Titans' defense finished as a top-three scoring unit. Most of the key pieces return and the team's identity remains defense first. If the offense can score points more consistently, things will work well for the Titans. It all starts with Mariota, but having Derrick Henry and the running game firing on all cylinders will add to their potency. -- Turron Davenport

Average

Offseason goals: The main goals this offseason were to fix the defense and revamp the offensive line. That's still a work in progress. While the Bengals did draft first-round pick Jonah Williams, they also re-signed Bobby Hart, who struggled last year, to play right tackle. As for the defense, they released linebacker Vontaze Burfict, re-signed Darqueze Dennard and drafted linebacker Germaine Pratt. Did that actually make the defense better? It's definitely going to be the question of the summer.

Biggest question still to be answered: What will the Bengals' offense look like under first-year head coach Zac Taylor? The former Rams assistant has tried to make things a little more fun during offseason workouts, and that figures to carry over into his offensive playcalling. That should benefit quarterback Andy Dalton, who is signed through the 2019 season and needs a bounce-back year after an injury-shortened 2018. -- Katherine Terrell

Offseason goals: Keep their own. The Cowboys were able to re-sign DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million deal and avoid a June franchise tag showdown. They have had talks with QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper and are open to getting a deal done with RB Ezekiel Elliott, too, but nothing is close. Perhaps once training camp begins things will start to heat up, but the Cowboys would like to have the Prescott and Cooper deals done before Week 1 of the regular season if possible.

Biggest question still to be answered: How quickly can things come together? Tight end Jason Witten is back after a one-year stint in the Monday Night Football booth. Sean Lee is switching positions to strong-side linebacker. Travis Frederick is returning after a year off because of Guillain-Barre syndrome. Lawrence (shoulder) and Byron Jones (hip) have a goal to be ready from offseason surgeries by the season opener. That's a lot of snaps from starters that either did not play in 2018 or did not take part in the offseason program because of injuries. With a difficult close to the regular season, the Cowboys need a fast start if they want to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07. -- Todd Archer

Offseason goals: After finishing 12-4 and suffering an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in the playoffs, the Chargers are in win-now mode. They did not make a big splash in free agency, instead shoring up weak areas of an already-loaded roster by adding veteran linebacker Thomas Davis and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The Bolts also are expecting a jump in production with injured players such as tight end Hunter Henry, cornerback Trevor Williams and linebackers Denzel Perryman and Kyzir White returning to the active roster. Along with those players, the Chargers should get a boost from this year's draft picks on the defensive side of the ball in defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, safety Nasir Adderley and linebacker Drue Tranquill. "We have a good group, but it's not, 'Oh, we'll just pick up where we left off,'" Philip Rivers said. "We have to recreate that bond, love and fight that you have for one another with one another."

Biggest question still to be answered: Figuring out the health status of Russell Okung will be a critical part of the Chargers' lead up to training camp. The Pro Bowl left tackle missed mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed injury, and coach Anthony Lynn said he does not know if Okung will be ready for training camp. Although the Bolts' offensive line helped pave the way for a productive run game and, for the most part, kept Philip Rivers upright, they struggled with execution at the end of last season. If Okung is unavailable, the Chargers would move Sam Tevi from right tackle to left tackle and put Trent Scott into the starting lineup at right tackle. -- Eric D. Williams

Offseason goals: Identify player strengths and establish an identity on defense with the additions of outside linebacker Clay Matthews, safety Eric Weddle and rookie defensive tackle Greg Gaines. They also needed to integrate first-year starters Brian Allen and Joseph Noteboom on the offense line and find ways to evolve and involve more playmakers on offense.

Biggest question still to be answered: Todd Gurley. The star running back was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season because of his left knee, then returned for the playoffs but was below average in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. Gurley did not participate in on-field drills during the offseason program and it remains uncertain if the Rams must alter how he is used throughout the season. -- Lindsey Thiry

Offseason goals: Restock for another Super Bowl run after taking some big hits in free agency (DE Trey Flowers to Detroit, OT Trent Brown to Oakland) and with tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring from an offensive unit that had limited options in the passing game by the end of 2018.

Biggest question still to be answered: How does the tight end position take shape without Gronkowski, especially with veteran Benjamin Watson serving an NFL suspension for the first four games? Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo are next on the depth chart. -- Mike Reiss

Offseason goals: Bolster the pass rush, add receiving help, improve the secondary, get healthy. The Niners checked the first two boxes with the significant additions of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford and spent early draft capital on wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. The latter two issues will remain up for debate until the season begins and, likely, all the way through it.

Biggest question still to be answered: Is the secondary up to the task? The heavy investments in the defense largely ignored the defensive backfield, save for a flier on talented-but-injury-prone cornerback Jason Verrett. The Niners are counting on the amped-up pass rush to make the entire unit better but need a secondary full of incumbents to take a major step forward in 2019 in order to make a significant defensive leap. -- Nick Wagoner

Too soon to tell

play 1:48 Orlovsky expects Murray to be 'absolutely spectacular' Dan Orlovsky dissects Kyler Murray's skill set and explains why he has the capability to take the league by storm like Patrick Mahomes did last season.

Offseason goals: Find a way to improve on 3-13. The Cardinals tried to do that by firing coach Steve Wilks and replacing him with Kliff Kingsbury, and then by drafting quarterback Kyler Murray and trading Josh Rosen. The moves were made because team president Michael Bidwill wanted an offensive-minded head coach who could compete with the Rams, led by another young offensive mind in Sean McVay. Will it work? We'll soon find out.

Biggest question still to be answered: There are two facing the Cardinals: Will Kingsbury's offense work in the NFL, and how will Murray adapt to being a pro quarterback? One doesn't necessarily beget the other. There are still many unknowns about how Kingsbury's Air Raid offense will work in the NFL, just like there are many questions about whether the 5-foot-10 Murray can succeed in the pro game like shorter quarterbacks Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have. -- Josh Weinfuss

Offseason goals: Shore up the offensive line. The Falcons struggled to protect quarterback Matt Ryan last season and couldn't pick up a simple yard in short-yardage situations, which made addressing the offensive line a top priority. The Falcons selected offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round of the draft. Both appeared to move well during OTAs and minicamp, but the true test comes when they put the pads on. The guy who might make the biggest immediate impact is veteran James Carpenter at left guard.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can the Falcons generate a consist pass-rush? There's still plenty of questions surrounding 2016 sack champion Vic Beasley Jr., who hasn't been the same player. Beasley and Takkarist McKinley have to play like first-rounders coming off the edge, while the Falcons hope contract issues don't have a negative impact on their best defensive lineman, tackle Grady Jarrett. -- Vaughn McClure

Offseason goals: Build the offense around franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has gone all-in on Jackson. The Ravens traded away Joe Flacco. They promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator because of his creative game plans with mobile quarterbacks (Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor). They signed free agent Mark Ingram, a proven runner and leader. And they used three of their first four draft picks on offensive skill position players (wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin as well as running back Justice Hill).

Biggest question still to be answered: Where is the pass rush coming from? The Ravens watched their all-time sack leader (Terrell Suggs) and their sack leader from last season (Za'Darius Smith) go elsewhere in free agency. Baltimore failed to acquire a big name (Justin Houston, Ezekiel Ansah and Gerald McCoy) in free agency. That leaves the Ravens trying to fill that void with rookie third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson and veterans Pernell McPhee and Shane Ray. -- Jamison Hensley

Offseason goals: Getting quarterback Cam Newton ready for training camp after his second shoulder surgery in three offseasons, retool an offensive line that lost key starters to provide Newton more protection, and transition from a 4-3 to 3-4 front defensively to put more pressure on the quarterback after finishing 27th in the NFL in sacks last season.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can Newton stay healthy? He threw the ball some in minicamp, and all signs are he'll be ready for the regular season. He appeared ready in 2017, too, after the first surgery and then experienced soreness early in camp, resulting in his throwing being scaled back. The success of the offensive line depends on whether second-round pick Greg Little can be an efficient starter at left tackle and center Matt Paradis can replace the leadership of Ryan Kalil. -- David Newton

Offseason goals: Find a kicker. The Bears have to replace Cody Parkey, who missed eight kicks last year, including the infamous double-doink in Chicago's home playoff loss to Philadelphia. The Bears had eight kickers attend rookie minicamp in May. Three (Eddy Pineiro, Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt) made it to organized team activities and minicamp, but the Bears released Blewitt on June 12. For now, Pineiro and Fry are scheduled to report to training camp in late July.

Biggest question still to be answered: Will quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take another step? Trubisky had a solid year in 2018, but the 24-year-old will need to play better if the Bears want to win playoff games. Chicago has been very high on Trubisky's offseason, and he appears to have a better handle on coach coach Matt Nagy's offense, but you can only tell so much by watching non-padded practices. -- Jeff Dickerson

Offseason goals: After missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since their Super Bowl 50 victory, the Broncos opened the offseason with their third coaching change in the past four seasons. Vic Fangio needs to help settle things down in an organization that seemed plenty wobbly after 5-11 and 6-10 finishes over the past two years. It starts with getting things straightened out on offense, where a parade of quarterbacks have struggled in a scheme that never quite seemed to fit its personnel.

Biggest question still to be answered: In his first season as a playcaller in the NFL, can offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello get things cranked up again? Scangarello has worked at all levels of football, has been trained well (particularly in his time as Kyle Shanahan's quarterbacks coach with the 49ers) and seems to understand how to attack defenses in all areas of the field. The Broncos have to protect the quarterback better than they have in recent seasons if they are going to finish more drives with touchdowns. -- Jeff Legwold

Offseason goals: Get QB Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur on the same page. After a season full of disconnect between the quarterback and coaches, LaFleur was hired to get Rodgers back to an MVP level. While he's only 39 and has one year as an NFL playcaller, the Packers liked his work with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan and their offensive systems, and admired what LaFleur did with Matt Ryan in Atlanta. Now, it has to translate into an inspired Rodgers, who looked anything but that last season.

Biggest question still to be answered: Does Rodgers have enough weapons? Based on what Brian Gutekunst did in free agency and the draft -- signing two pass rushers (Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith) and a safety (Adrian Amos) and picking another edge rusher (Rashan Gary) and a safety (Darnell Savage Jr.) with his two first-round picks -- the second-year GM must think he does. He must be banking on the return of Geronimo Allison, the improvement of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a healthy Jimmy Graham and a commitment to running Aaron Jones. He added only two offensive skill position players of note: third-round tight end Jace Sternberger and sixth-round tight end Dexter Williams. -- Rob Demovsky

Offseason goals: Find a way to protect Deshaun Watson. Regardless of why Watson is getting hit -- whether it's due to poor offensive line play or because his average time to throw last season ranked third among qualified quarterbacks -- the Texans need to figure out how to keep their franchise quarterback healthy. Houston hopes they've taken a step toward accomplishing that goal by drafting tackle Tytus Howard in the first round and tackle Max Scharping in the second and signing Matt Kalil in free agency.

Biggest question still to be answered: Who will play left tackle? This has been the question since the Texans traded Duane Brown to the Seahawks in 2017. Houston made some moves this offseason, but whether or not the offensive line has improved will depend on whether Howard can step in and play well in his rookie season. -- Sarah Barshop

Offseason goals: Defensive improvement. It's difficult to blame the Chiefs' efforts. They changed the defensive coaching staff and the base system and acquired as many as seven new defensive starters, including safety Tyrann Mathieu and end Frank Clark. How quickly the Chiefs can fit everything together will be a key to their season. They don't need to be great on defense, given the offense's potential to score points. They just need to be competitive.

Biggest question still to be answered: Will Tyreek Hill play for the Chiefs in 2019? Hill was so productive last season that it's difficult to picture the Chiefs being as potent on offense if he's suspended or released because of his potential role in an on-going child abuse case. The threat of his absence, even if only for part of the season, diminishes the Chiefs' prospects as a Super Bowl contender. -- Adam Teicher

Offseason goals: Fix the offense and QB Kirk Cousins. The Vikings took every measure this offseason to bolster the supporting cast around Cousins. They retained Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, hired Gary Kubiak to tailor an offensive system around Cousins' strengths, added several new pieces to the offensive line -- including first-rounder Garrett Bradbury -- extended veteran TE Kyle Rudolph and brought in more playmakers via the draft. Cousins has everything he needs to be successful in Year 2, when impressive stats alone will no longer cut it if the Vikings fail to make the playoffs.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can Cousins take his game to the next level? Cousins, who admitted to being a ".500 quarterback in my career so far," knows that he'll be judged more critically on wins and losses as he aims to take the next step. Seasons of 4,000 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions don't mean anything if he can't help the Vikings get back to the playoffs. -- Courtney Cronin

Offseason goals: Find a long-term answer at quarterback. It was time to get the succession plan for Eli Manning in motion. The Giants didn't mess around in the draft, selecting Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. The early returns have been positive. He threw the ball well this spring and displayed impressive athleticism.

Biggest question still to be answered: Can the defense be any good with so many young players? The Giants traded Olivier Vernon and allowed Landon Collins to walk. The Giants easily could have six first- or second-year players on the field defensively at the same time when the season starts without a true defensive difference-maker. That seems to be a tough way to operate. -- Jordan Raanan

Offseason goals: After yet another tear down and rebuild, the Raiders are in that strange split world in which Oakland is still home but Las Vegas beckons. Though the Raiders got younger and faster, coach Jon Gruden insists they got better, which was the offseason goal. But will that translate to wins? A solid draft with even more solid citizens was teamed with Oakland taking chances on polarizing vets like receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and offensive lineman Richie Incognito. Through it all, real and specific roster needs were addressed. It's just that the schedule is brutal.

Biggest question still to be answered: If the Raiders get off to a poor start and Brown is not getting the number of targets he wants and expects, how will he react? QB Derek Carr needs time to get the ball to Brown after he was sacked 51 times last season. Brown and Carr have gotten along famously this offseason, with several highlight-reel throws and catches. How long the honeymoon lasts depends upon how much time Carr has to deliver Brown the ball. -- Paul Gutierrez

Offseason goals: Extend Russell Wilson, improve the pass rush and add draft capital to help replace the latest wave of star departures. The Seahawks got the first one out of the way early, signing Wilson to a $140 million extension in April. Wilson's deal has allowed the team to turn its focus to extensions for LB Bobby Wagner and/or DT Jarran Reed, but neither have happened. General manager John Schneider turned a league-low four draft picks into 11, including three receivers, a defensive end and a safety. Seattle needed to restock those positions after moving on from Doug Baldwin, Frank Clark and Earl Thomas.

Biggest question still to be answered: Do they have enough pass-rushing firepower? The Seahawks drafted end L.J. Collier with the first-round pick (No. 29 overall) they acquired in the Clark trade, but recent history tells us there's only so much first-year production to be expected from pass-rushers drafted outside the top 15. Ziggy Ansah is also a wild card because of the uncertainty with his surgically repaired shoulder. While the Seahawks don't think Reed was just a one-year wonder with his 10.5 sacks last season, it's hard for interior defensive linemen to sustain that level of pass-rush production. -- Brady Henderson

Offseason goals: Restore a winning mentality for a Bucs team that has had double-digit losses in seven of the past 10 seasons. New coach Bruce Arians will try to solidify quarterback Jameis Winston as the leader of the offense, set him up to take the next step in a crucial Year 5 and improve a defense that has surrendered a 72.5 percent completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks last year and 68.4 percent over the past five seasons.

Biggest question still to be answered: Jason Pierre-Paul contributed more than one-third of the defense's sacks last season (32.9 percent) and nearly half of its defensive pressures (43.8 percent), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Best-case scenario for his neck fracture is five to six months of recovery, and that's if he is able to return at all this season. Can outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Noah Spence and DE Carl Nassib step up to fill that void along with first-round LB Devin White? -- Jenna Laine

Offseason goals: Find a quarterback. After Alex Smith injured his leg, the Redskins knew they needed a long-term replacement and drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Haskins' arm talent was obvious to anyone watching spring workouts. Now it's up to the Redskins to develop him, or they'll resume this search in a few years.

Biggest question still to be answered: Will the offensive line remain healthy? The Redskins' line, until two years ago a stable group, has been decimated the past two seasons -- and it has impacted Washington's offense. The Redskins want to run the ball and play strong defense; an unhealthy or ineffective line will force them into an offensive style they're ill-equipped to play. And they don't want the pocket-passing Haskins playing behind a group that can't protect him -- John Keim