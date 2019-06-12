Cowboys' Cooper focused on football, not contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Amari Cooper is not sweating out when he will get a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys finalized.

He said he has not talked to his agents much about discussions, which have yet to ramp up in earnest.

"I just handle my business," Cooper said. "I'm more anxious about camp and actually playing football."'

Cooper is set to make $13.9 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The Cowboys traded away their 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders last October for Cooper with the intention of keeping him on a long-term deal. In nine games with the Cowboys last season, he caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns, and he was added to the Pro Bowl.

Other top NFL receivers, including New Orleans' Mike Thomas, Atlanta's Julio Jones and Cincinnati's A.J. Green, are also in talks about extensions or re-worked deals with their teams. The Cowboys hope to reach a deal with Cooper sometime during training camp.

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper runs a pass route during organized team activities earlier this month. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. is the highest-paid receiver at $18 million per season, followed by Antonio Brown ($16.7 million), Mike Evans ($16.5 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million).

Cooper said he is aware of the receiver market, but, "I ain't counting nobody's pockets."

While other players in contract years have opted to skip voluntary organized team activities or the mandatory minicamp, Cooper has not missed a day.

"I just want to get better and I love football. That's why I'm here," Cooper said. "I love coming out here doing seven-on-seven, routes on air, team periods and being able to showcase my ability. To be able to run routes, that's like the greatest thing to me. It's kind of like an art to me. It's like a painter drawing or something like that. That's how I feel every time I run a route."