Sources: Pats file tampering charges vs. Texans

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio, league sources told ESPN.

The league now is expected to gather relevant informant to open its investigation against Houston, sources said.

Houston fired general manager Brian Gaine the night after New England's Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 6 at Robert Kraft's house. The Texans finished in first place in the AFC South with an 11-5 record last season.

Former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby attended that party, as did Caserio, New England's director of player personnel since 2008. The Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their GM job but have not been granted permission to date, per sources.

The NFL's anti-tampering policy states, "Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL" is impermissible.