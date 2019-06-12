Source: Pats' Michel sidelined after knee scope

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Second-year New England Patriots running back Sony Michel underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee earlier this offseason, a source confirms, which explains his absence from mandatory minicamp last week.

The scope was considered precautionary, per sources, and is not expected to affect Michel's availability for the start of training camp in late July.

Michel had missed most of 2018 training camp and the regular-season opener with a knee injury, and later sustained a different knee injury that sidelined him two additional games in the regular season, so this marks the third occurrence of rehabilitation for a knee ailment.

The Patriots selected Michel in the first round of the 2018 draft, No. 31 overall, out of the University of Georgia. In 13 regular-season games, he led the team with 931 rushing yards on 209 carries (4.5 avg.) while scoring six touchdowns.

In three postseason games, he totaled 336 yards on 71 carries (4.7 avg.) and six touchdowns.

The Patriots selected Alabama running back Damien Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft (No. 87 overall) to add depth behind Michel. They also have veterans James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden at the position.

The Athletic first reported Michel's knee scope.