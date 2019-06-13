Source: Colts make Moore highest-paid slot CB

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts signed cornerback Kenny Moore to an extension on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed. A source confirmed to ESPN that Moore received a four-year contract extension that will make the cornerback the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

"Kenny personifies the characteristics that we look for in a Colt with his leadership, tenacity and work ethic," Colts GM Chris Ballard said in a statement. "We are happy for Kenny and his family. He has done the right things and deserves this. We also appreciate the hard work by Buddy Baker and his team in getting this deal done."

The Colts claimed Moore, an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2017, off waivers after he was released by the New England Patriots in September 2017.

Moore had 77 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks last season.

While lined up in the slot last season, Moore's three interceptions were tied for first in the NFL, his 10.5 disrupted dropbacks were first and his 517 defensive snaps were seventh, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has made it a priority to re-sign as many of the team's core players as possible while limiting the number of outside free agents they sign.

The Colts have re-signed kicker Adam Vinatieri, offensive lineman Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, safety Clayton Geathers, cornerback Pierre Desir, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long-snapper Luke Rhodes to go along with Moore.

NFL Network was the first to report the terms of Moore's deal with the Colts.