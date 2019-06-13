Source: Colts sign CB Moore to 4-year extension

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have signed cornerback Kenny Moore to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The Colts claimed Moore, an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2017, off waivers after he was released from the New England Patriots in September 2017.

Moore had 77 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks last season.

While lined up in the slot last season, Moore's three interceptions were tied for first in the NFL, his 10.5 disrupted dropbacks were first and his 517 defensive snaps were seventh, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has made it a priority to re-sign as many of the team's core players as possible while limiting the number of outside free agents they sign.

The Colts have re-signed kicker Adam Vinatieri, offensive lineman Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, safety Clayton Geathers, cornerback Pierre Desir, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes to go along with Moore.

NFL Network was the first to report Moore's deal with the Colts.