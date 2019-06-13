Ex-security official sues Texans for discrimination

HOUSTON -- In a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a former Texans security coordinator said he believes he was "discriminated against and terminated on the basis of my race and color."

Jeff Pope, who was fired on May 8, alleges in the complaint that former general manager Brian Gaine "targeted" and fired several African American employees. Gaine was fired by the Texans on Friday after CEO Cal McNair said he did an evaluation of the team's football operations.

The Texans have denied the allegation, adding in a statement that Pope's claim "was not a factor in the recent decision to relieve Brian Gaine from his job as general manager."

"We have just been made aware of Mr. Pope's claim," team spokesperson Amy Palcic said. "We do not comment on pending litigation. The Houston Texans do not tolerate personal or professional discrimination of any kind."

Pope filed the complaint with the EEOC, which will investigate "whether there is reasonable cause to believe discrimination occurred" in the workplace.