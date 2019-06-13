Source: Chiefs, PK Butker reach $20M extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Harrison Butker's first two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs were good enough to make him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

The Chiefs and Butker agreed to terms of a five-year contract extension, he confirmed Thursday on Twitter. The deal is worth about $20 million, a source confirmed to ESPN, and the $4 million annual average on the extension would tie him for eighth among the league's highest-paid kickers.

NFL Network was the first to report terms of the deal.

Proud to announce that I've signed an extension with the @Chiefs ‼️Thanks to the organization for their belief in me and thanks to all of Chiefs Kingdom for the love! Excited to be a part of this team for the next six years. #ForTheBrand #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/0VENXx5oZs — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) June 13, 2019

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is the highest-paid kicker at $5 million per year.

Most of the other highest-paid kickers are, like Tucker, at least 30 years old. Butker won't turn 24 until July.

But his first two NFL seasons have been good enough to put him among the NFL's best. Butker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds left to beat the Washington Redskins in his 2017 debut and has been equally impressive ever since.

Butker has made 62 of 69 field goal attempts since joining the Chiefs. His 90 percent success rate is ninth best in the league for kickers with at least 10 attempts.