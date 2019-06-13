Cardinals release CB Amerson in surprise move

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback David Amerson on Thursday, a surprise move as the team wrapped up its offseason workouts.

Amerson, 27, had been considered a favorite to start at one of the team's outside cornerback spots with Patrick Peterson suspended for the first six games of the season for a violation of the PED policy. Robert Alford, who signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals earlier this offseason, is expected to start at the other outside cornerback spot.

The Cardinals also have rookie cornerback Byron Murphy, who they selected with the first pick of the second round of the 2019 draft, and veteran Tramaine Brock on their depth chart.

Amerson signed with the team last November and appeared in six games, including five starts.

The six-year veteran has appeared in 74 games (61 starts) for three teams in his NFL career.

He has nine interceptions, 65 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 273 tackles since the Redskins selected him in the second round (51st overall) of the 2013 draft.