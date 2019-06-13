Eagles promote Weidl to replace Douglas

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted Andy Weidl to vice president of player personnel, succeeding Joe Douglas, who was hired as the general manager of the New York Jets, the team has now confirmed via its website.

Weidl has served as the Eagles director of player personnel under Douglas and Howie Roseman, the team's executive vice president of football operations.

Douglas wanted Weidl to join him with the Jets but Roseman countered by signing Weidl to a new contract to step into Douglas' role.

Douglas was aware hiring Weidl away from the Eagles was unlikely, sources said.

Roseman still has a deep personnel department, which includes senior adviser Tom Donahoe, as the Eagles adjust to the departure of Douglas.

Douglas still has several personnel options to navigate while assembling his own staff with the Jets. One of those options includes Phil Savage, former Browns GM who worked with Douglas as the Ravens' lead personnel man under GM Ozzie Newsome.

Douglas, Savage and Weidl all served with the Ravens as scouts.

Daniel Jeremiah, another coveted former Ravens, Browns and Eagles scout, made a decision more than a week ago that he would remain with the NFL Network as its lead draft analyst.