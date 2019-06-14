Bowlen, longtime Broncos owner, dies at age 75

Pat Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, died late Thursday night at his home in Denver, his family announced. He was 75.

Bowlen had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

"We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family," his family said in a statement that was released through the team. "His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans."

Bowlen purchased the Broncos in 1984, and the team went on to reach the Super Bowl seven times under his ownership, winning the title in 1997, 1998 and 2015.

Bowlen stepped away from the Broncos' day-to-day operations in 2014. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.