Winslow II will face new rape trial in September

VISTA, Calif. -- California prosecutors will retry Kellen Winslow II on eight charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape.

The prosecution announced its decision Friday in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista.

The new trial has been scheduled to begin Sept. 30.

Winslow, 35, was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape, and the judge declared a mistrial.

The judge denied a defense request that Winslow be released on $1 million bail with home confinement.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets during his NFL career.