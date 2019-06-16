Jaguars fine LB Smith $88K for missing camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Absent linebacker Telvin Smith says the Jacksonville Jaguars fined him $88,650 for missing the team's mandatory, three-day minicamp this week.

Smith posted a picture of the fine letter on his Instagram story Saturday, adding "it's still love!!" The letter shows the Jaguars fined him $14,775 for missing the first day, $29,550 for the second and $44,325 for the third. The letter says the fines are required by the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who wants a new contract, also skipped the camp and was expected to get fined equally.

Smith announced last month that he's stepping away from football to "get my world in order."

A Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and the team's top tackler the past two seasons, Smith can avoid future fines by filing retirement paperwork with the NFL. The Jaguars would then be able to place him on the league's reserve/retired list, which would pause his contract and free up a roster spot, as well as $9.75 million in salary cap space. It also would protect Smith from fines and NFL testing policies.

Smith has three years remaining on his current deal, which averages $10 million annually in base salary.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone insists the team has moved on and plans to be without Smith in 2019, but his locker remained intact during the minicamp.