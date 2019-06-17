Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions

The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Roberts was waived last week after a trade that would have sent him to the New England Patriots was rescinded because conditions weren't met.

Roberts didn't pass his physical with the Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers had six tight ends on their roster before claiming Roberts. It's a depth chart that is led by veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and 2019 third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Roberts has played in 23 regular-season games over the past two years, totaling 13 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.