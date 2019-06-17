        <
          Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions

          5:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

          Roberts was waived last week after a trade that would have sent him to the New England Patriots was rescinded because conditions weren't met.

          Roberts didn't pass his physical with the Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          The Packers had six tight ends on their roster before claiming Roberts. It's a depth chart that is led by veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and 2019 third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger.

          The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Roberts has played in 23 regular-season games over the past two years, totaling 13 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

