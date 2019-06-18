Ex-RB 'He Hate Me' Smart found safe, police say

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers running back Rod Smart has been found safe, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening, after he was reported missing in South Carolina.

Earlier Tuesday, police had put out a missing person advisory for Smart, who had last been seen almost a week ago in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Police noted in the advisory that it was "unusual for him to be out of touch for this long," and that Smart's family was worried about his safety and well-being.

Smart, 42, played one season for the Eagles (2001) and four with the Panthers (2002 to 2005). He came to fame for his "He Hate Me" nickname, which he was allowed to put on his jersey for the XFL's lone season in 2001.