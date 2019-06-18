        <
          Police: Former RB 'He Hate Me' Smart missing

          2:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Police in South Carolina have put out a missing person advisory for former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers running back Rod Smart.

          The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says that Smart -- perhaps best known for his "He Hate Me" jersey in the XFL -- was last seen Wednesday in Indian Land, South Carolina.

          "It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long," police wrote in the advisory. "Mr. Smart's family is worried about his safety and well-being."

          Smart, 42, played in one season for the Eagles (2001) and four with the Panthers (2002-05). He came to fame for his "He Hate Me" nickname, which he was allowed to put on his jersey for the one season of the XFL in 2001.

