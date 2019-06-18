        <
          NFL, NCAA team up for safety improvements

          3:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL is teaming up with the NCAA to make football safer.

          Two of the league's top medical experts, Jeff Miller and Dr. Allen Sills, spent Monday and Tuesday in Indianapolis meeting with NCAA officials, college team doctors and trainers. Both told The Associated Press they hope it's just the first of many meetings.

          The focus until now has been primarily on concussions. But Miller and Sills are placing even more attention on the prevention and treatment of lower-body injuries such as sprained ankles, strained hamstrings and knee problems.

          League officials have been collecting data about cleat traction and how cleats release from different playing surfaces in an effort to keep players healthy. They also believe college researchers can help expedite the process.

