Brady throws to suspended Gordon in workout

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a GIF on his Instagram account of him throwing to wide receiver Josh Gordon, with a source saying the two connected for a workout together on Tuesday.

Gordon had expressed his admiration for Brady during his time with the Patriots in 2018, as his locker was placed right next to Brady's after he was acquired in a mid-September trade. They've kept in contact since.

"It's good to be able to be in such close proximity to learn from him. I look up to the guy," Gordon said in early December.

Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots last season, totaling 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy.

Whether Gordon returns to play again is uncertain, although the Patriots tendered him as a restricted free agent this offseason. So if Gordon is reinstated, his rights would revert to New England.

An NFL spokesman said Wednesday the league does not have an update on Gordon's status.

In late March at the NFL's annual meetings, commissioner Roger Goodell addressed how the league was working through the process of Gordon's indefinite suspension.

"The first thing right now is to focus on Josh himself as a young man, and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track. That's what our focus is," Goodell said at the time. "We have resources supporting that, and that's our hope. Once he gets on the right track, we'll get to that place."