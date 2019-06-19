        <
          Packers waive TE Roberts after failed physical

          4:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Green Bay Packers waived Michael Roberts due to a failed physical on Wednesday, two days after claiming the tight end off waivers.

          It's the second time in a week that Roberts has failed a physical to negate a transaction. Last week, the New England Patriots rescinded a trade with the Detroit Lions for Roberts after he failed a physical.

          The Patriots were going to send a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Lions in exchange for Roberts before the trade was nixed. The Lions then waived Roberts.

          The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Roberts has played in 23 regular-season games over the past two years, totaling 13 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

