Nkemdiche arrested after June 6 traffic incident

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche was arrested on an outstanding warrant June 6 in Scottsdale after he was pulled over for speeding on his way to practice.

Scottsdale police officers discovered the traffic warrant, which stemmed from a violation in March, for Nkemdiche's arrest after he was caught going 75 mph on a 45 mph street in North Scottsdale. While running Nkemdiche's plates, police also discovered that his license was suspended.

Nkemdiche was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit between 20 to 45 mph and one count of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. His arraignment is scheduled for July 5, according to the court records.

Nkemdiche was pulled over in his 2019 Chevrolet Corvette at 6:39 a.m. and told officers he needed to be at the Cardinals' facility in Tempe, Arizona -- about 23 miles from where he was -- by 7 a.m., according to the report.

Nkemdiche wasn't carrying his suspended license and instead handed officers his passport, according to the report. Among the items found in Nkemdiche's car was a tablet that was likely his Cardinals playbook, although identifying details were redacted from the report.

After Nkemdiche's arrest, officers found a metal case with a mirror in it that contained a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine, the report said. Nkemdiche told the officers the substance was "nothing" and later indicated that the white powder was a bathroom product, according to the report. The substance wasn't tested "based on the totality of the circumstances," according to the report, and was impounded for destruction with Nkemdiche's consent.

Nkemdiche was allowed to make a phone call to ask someone to bring him the $750 bond for his outstanding warrant but Nkemdiche couldn't get a hold of anyone, according to the report. Nkemdiche bonded out at 9:30 a.m.

"We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche," the Cardinals said in a statement. "We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate."

Nkemdiche, who was the 29th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Cardinals. He suffered a torn ACL in December, and his status for training camp, which is expected to begin in late July, is unknown.

Nkemdiche's career has failed to live up to the expectations of a first-round pick. He recorded his first career sack in 2018 and finished the season with 4.5 sacks and a career-high 32 tackles. The Cardinals declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May.