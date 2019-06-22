Brees awarded $6M in diamond fraud lawsuit

SAN DIEGO -- A jury has awarded more than $6 million to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a Superior Court jury made the award Friday in a fraud suit Brees and his wife filed against a La Jolla jeweler last year. Brees wasn't in court.

The suit claimed that Vahid Moradi improperly valued gems the Breeses bought as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less.

Moradi denied the allegations in court.

Brees was a quarterback with the San Diego Chargers in 2002 until joining the Saints in 2006. He led them to victory in Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season.

Last season, Brees set the career passing-yardage record for NFL quarterbacks.