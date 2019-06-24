Chiefs' Hill to meet with NFL in abuse probe

Field Yates explains that even though the district attorney is no longer investigating Tyreek Hill, the NFL is starting its own investigation. (1:03)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been banned from the team's training facility amid a child abuse investigation, is scheduled to meet with NFL officials in Kansas City on Wednesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families has been investigating possible child abuse, battery or neglect after officers in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill's home twice in March when Hill's 3-year-old son broke his arm.

The NFL had said it would investigate, but it was waiting for the DCF investigation to wind down.

The news of the NFL's visit was first reported by radio station WHB 810 in Kansas City.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, remains subject to a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

There is currently no criminal investigation. Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe had announced on April 24 that no charges would be filed. Howe said he believed a crime had occurred but that the evidence in the case didn't clearly establish who committed the crime.

Tyreek Hill has been banned from the Chiefs facility pending the investigation. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The next day, Kansas City television station KCTV broadcast an audio recording on which Hill was heard discussing striking his son with fiancée, Crystal Espinal.

Espinal is heard on the recording asking Hill, "Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?''

"A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,'' Espinal said on the recording. "He is terrified of you."

Hill responded, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----."

The next day, the Chiefs announced that Hill had been barred indefinitely from all team activities and said the District Attorney would reopen the investigation.

Hill's attorney issued a detailed denial of the allegations made by Espinal on May 2 and accused Espinal of abusing their son.

As of June 7, the criminal investigation was not active, Howe said.

"As in any case, if we receive additional evidence, we reevaluate," he told the Kansas City Star.