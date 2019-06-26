Source: Chiefs' Hill meets with NFL investigators

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill met with NFL investigators Wednesday for eight hours, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was a "very thorough interview," according to the source.

Hill has been banned from the team's training facility amid an investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families into possible child abuse, battery or neglect. The investigation began after officers in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill's home twice in March when Hill's 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, remains subject to a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

There is currently no criminal investigation, according to Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe.