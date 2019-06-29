KC radio host loses job over remarks about Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A sports radio host has lost his job after a comment he made about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family stirred outrage.

Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kevin Kietzman. He had been suspended since Tuesday from WHB (810 AM), where he was a key on-air personality.

"We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years," said Chad Boeger, president of Union Broadcasting. "Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward."

Issues arose Monday when Kietzman said on his "Between The Lines" program that Reid has had "a lot of things go bad on him: family and players." Kietzman then added that Reid "is not good at fixing people."

Kietzman has denied that he was referring to Reid's son Garrett, who died in 2012 at age 29 of a heroin overdose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.