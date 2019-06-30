49ers' Goodwin wins '40 Yards of Gold,' $1 million

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin won the "40 Yards of Gold" sprint event and its $1 million prize on Saturday.

Goodwin outraced Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by 0.05 seconds in the final of the 40-yard dash tournament in Sunrise, Florida.

Goodwin was a star track athlete in college at Texas and competed in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics.

Earlier in the night, Goodwin raced through the "Offense" side of the bracket, defeating Arizona Cardinals receiver Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons receiver Christian Blake and Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad to reach the final.

Goodwin had originally been set to begin against Kevin Snead, a former Division II All-American sprinter, but the New York Giants receiver was disqualified after a pair of false starts.

Blake was a replacement after New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson beat New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first round but did not continue in the competition.

Jackson got through the "Defense" side of the bracket by beating cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Jalen Myrick and John Franklin III -- the last by just 0.01 seconds in the semifinal.