Police use stun gun in arrest of ex-Cowboys DT

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent, who has worked in the team's scouting department the past few years, was shocked with a stun gun Sunday by police as he was being taken into custody for public intoxication.

Police were called when Brent was observed to be sitting in the grass and talking to himself in a Wendy's parking lot in Coppell, Texas. Upon arrival, police determined Brent was intoxicated and, according to police, he became uncooperative and resisted an officer's attempt to place him in handcuffs. Police said he ignored authorities and was eventually stunned.

According to police, Brent admitted he was intoxicated and was taken to Carrollton Police Department Jail for booking.

In 2014, Brent was sentenced to 10 years' probation and 180 days in jail after he was convicted of intoxication manslaughter following a drunken driving crash that killed former teammate Jerry Brown in 2012. He spent five months in jail before being sent to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center.

Brent played for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2012, and returned to the team briefly in 2014 before retiring. He has been working in the team's scouting department, although he is not listed in the media guide.