Ex-QB Rypien faces domestic violence charge

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien was arrested Sunday in Washington state on suspicion of domestic violence, according to jail records.

Rypien, 56, faces one count of fourth-degree assault after being booked into Spokane County Jail at 6:28 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the Spokane County Detention Services website. He is expected to appear in court Monday.

Washington television station KHQ-TV reported that Rypien was arrested after an incident with his wife near a bank in north Spokane. Rypien and his wife spoke separately with police before Rypien was handcuffed about 45 minutes later, according to KHQ-TV.

Rypien, in an interview last year with KHQ-TV and The Spokesman-Review, said he once tried to kill himself -- the result of mental health issues stemming from his football career.

"I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions," he said. "Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about from dozens of concussions and thousands of subconcussive injuries from playing this sport."

Rypien was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Redskins and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, when Washington defeated the Buffalo Bills.