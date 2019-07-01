Rypien enters not guilty plea on domestic charge

Former Washington Redskins star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic violence involving his wife.

Rypien entered the plea in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, and was released on his own recognizance Monday morning, less than 24 hours after he was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.

Prosecutors initially asked for a no-contact order between Rypien and his wife, but she spoke against that. Rypien is due back in court on July 31.

According to Washington television station KHQ-TV, Rypien said in court that he hit his wife because she put her hands on his face while he was driving. KHQ-TV reported earlier Monday that both Rypien and his wife spoke separately with police after the incident Sunday night before Rypien was arrested.

Rypien's lawyer said in court that "no crime has been committed," according to KHQ-TV.

Rypien, 56, was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Redskins and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, when Washington defeated the Buffalo Bills.

In an interview last year with KHQ-TV and The Spokesman-Review, Rypien said he once tried to kill himself -- the result of mental health issues stemming from his football career.

"I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions," he said. "Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about from dozens of concussions and thousands of subconcussive injuries from playing this sport."

